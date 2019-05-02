Listen Live Sports

Man to be sentenced for fatally shooting Milwaukee officer

May 2, 2019 10:27 am
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer is facing sentencing.

Jonathan Copeland Jr. is scheduled to appear in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon to be sentenced in the death of 52-year-old Michael Michalski. The officer was killed when he went to a north side Milwaukee home last July to arrest Copeland on a warrant for felony drug crimes.

Copeland changed his plea to guilty just as opening statements were to begin in his trial on three felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide.

Copeland also faced charges for shooting at two other officers who were not injured. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of attempted homicide and being a felon in possession of a gun.

