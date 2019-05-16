Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man to stay jailed over talk about avenging mosque attacks

May 16, 2019 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled a New York man will remain in custody in Montana pending his June 24 trial over charges that he lied to authorities about discussions he had about joining the Islamic State group and attacking random people to avenge shootings at two New Zealand mosques.

The Missoulian reports U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch ruled Wednesday that 21-year-old Fabjan Alameti (FAHB’-yan al-eh-MEH’-tee) poses too much of threat to be allowed to return to his mother’s apartment in the Bronx.

Alameti was arrested at a Bozeman gun range on April 3. He has pleaded not guilty to making false statements involving terrorism and possession of a firearm while using marijuana.

Alameti’s public defender argued his client’s statements were protected under the First Amendment and he has no criminal record.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.