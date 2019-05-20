Listen Live Sports

Man who used seniors to scam Medicare gets 19 months

May 20, 2019 3:11 pm
 
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Virginia man who defrauded Medicare in a scheme using bogus DNA tests has been sentenced to prison.

A federal judge in New Jersey sentenced Kenneth Johnson to 19 months on Monday. The 39-year-old Lorton resident had pleaded guilty to two conspiracy counts.

Johnson also must pay $525,000 in restitution and forfeit $525,000. Two co-conspirators also have been sentenced.

The three used a nonprofit, The Good Samaritans of America, to gain access to senior housing complexes. A criminal complaint alleged the group lured residents to presentations by offering free ice cream.

The seniors were told the tests would help them guard against heart attacks, cancer and other illnesses.

The defendants allegedly found health care providers on Craigslist who would authorize the tests even though they hadn’t examined the patients.

