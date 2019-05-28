Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maoist rebels attack Indian government forces, wounding 11

May 28, 2019 2:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PATNA, India (AP) — Police say Maoist rebels have triggered a blast in eastern India, wounding eight paramilitary soldiers and three police officers carrying out a search operation in a forested area.

Police officer D.K. Pandey says the wounded soldiers have been hospitalized in Ranchi, the state capital, after Tuesday’s attack. The soldiers belonged to a special jungle warfare unit.

The explosive is suspected to have been buried in a dirt track.

Early this month, Maoist rebels attacked a van carrying police commandos in western Maharashtra state and killed 15 officers and their driver.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The Maoist rebels, who claim inspiration from Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, have been fighting India’s government for more than four decades, demanding land and jobs for tenant farmers and the poor. They are active in several parts of India.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy landing craft enters the well deck of transport dock ship

Today in History

1922: Former President Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

Get our daily newsletter.