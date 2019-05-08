Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Marine commander removed from command at Camp Pendleton

May 8, 2019 6:06 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Marine Corps says it has relieved a commanding officer who oversaw a battalion based at Camp Pendleton, citing a ‘loss of trust and confidence’ in his ability to lead.

Officials on Wednesday declined to give details as to what led to the removal of Lt. Col. Francisco Zavala as the commanding officer of the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion.

Maj. Jeffrey Erb was named in his place. Zavala had served in the position since 2018.

Zavala, a native of Helotes, Texas, joined the Marine Corps in 2000 and had been on multiple deployments, including to South Korea and Iraq.

