The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Maryland county council OKs police transparency bill

May 7, 2019 12:59 pm
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials of a Maryland’s most populated county have approved a measure to increase the transparency of investigations into deaths involving police.

The Montgomery County Council passed the measure Tuesday. The county is a suburb of the nation’s capital, and it has a population of more than a million people.

The measure seeks to ensure investigations into a police officer’s conduct are independent, impartial and transparent, when an officer is involved in someone’s death.

It requires investigators from a separate jurisdiction to review such cases. It requires investigators to submit a report of their findings to the Montgomery County state’s attorney or a designee, who will review the report and decide whether to file charges.

If no charges are filed, the bill requires the report to be released to the public.

