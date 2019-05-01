Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mayor dismissed from lawsuit tied to contentious Senate race

May 1, 2019 7:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed claims against a Mississippi mayor and a police officer in a lawsuit filed by relatives of an attorney who killed himself during a 2014 U.S. Senate race.

The judge granted dismissal requests Tuesday by Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler and the officer.

In 2017, Mark Mayfield’s survivors sued Hawkins-Butler and others, saying they were part of a network that pushed Mayfield to suicide.

The lawsuit said Mayfield’s life was ruined when he was charged with conspiracy to exploit a vulnerable adult after others published an online video showing Sen. Thad Cochran’s wife in the same nursing home where Mayfield’s mother lived. The video claimed Cochran was having an affair while Rose Cochran was incapacitated.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police said Mayfield showed someone entry to the nursing home to find Rose Cochran, and that person took her photo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
5|8 16th Annual DoD/VA & Government HIT...
5|8 Agile in Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.