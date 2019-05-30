Listen Live Sports

Mexico to begin ratification process for USMCA trade deal

May 30, 2019 10:01 am
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his government is beginning the process of ratifying the new North American trade agreement.

He says the documents will be presented to the Mexican Senate on Thursday.

Jesús Seade is the Mexican undersecretary for North America. He says that Canada is also embarking on the ratification process and he hopes that the U.S. Congress will ratify the deal by July.

The so-called USMCA is to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement and the biggest concerns about ratification come from congressional Democrats in the U.S. who have questioned how to enforce labor reforms that Mexico is enacting to strengthen unions.

The Mexican Senate is in recess, but López Obrador says he will request an extraordinary session.

