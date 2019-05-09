Listen Live Sports

Michigan governor criticizes GOP-backed auto insurance bill

May 9, 2019 11:18 am
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer isn’t embracing a Republican-passed plan to cut high auto insurance premiums, saying it falls short and that her first priority is passing a budget that fixes the state’s roads.

The Democrat’s spokeswoman, Tiffany Brown, issued a statement following the passage of legislation during a state House session that stretched into Thursday. The state Senate also approved a car insurance overhaul this week.

Both bills would no longer require drivers to buy unlimited medical coverage for injuries, if people have other health insurance. The House plan would require insurers to reduce a portion of premiums.

Brown says Whitmer is only interested in signing insurance legislation that’s “reasonable, fair and provides strong consumer protections and immediate financial relief,” and neither bill meets that standard.

Republicans counter that residents are demanding lower premiums.

