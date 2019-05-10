Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Michigan officer fired after video shows him striking teen

May 10, 2019 11:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBION, Mich. (AP) — A police officer in southern Michigan has been fired after body camera video showed him striking a handcuffed 13-year-old boy in the back of a patrol car.

Albion police say the officer, whose name hasn’t been released, violated departmental policies and was fired in February.

The teen’s grandparents called police Nov. 24, saying he threatened them with a pen.

Video shows the officer ordering him to remain in the patrol car, then hitting the teen as he struggled to get out. Pepper spray also was used.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

MLive.com says police reports show the teen has the mental maturity of a 7-year-old.

WXMI-TV reports that a rally protesting police brutality in the case was held Thursday in an Albion, about 95 miles (153 kilometers) west of Detroit.

The officer hasn’t been charged.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.