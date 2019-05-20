Listen Live Sports

Michigan’s Amash, GOP Trump critic, faces primary challenge

May 20, 2019 1:25 pm
 
GREENVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, the first Republican in Congress to accuse President Donald Trump of impeachable conduct, is facing a primary challenge.

Second-term state Rep. Jim Lower (LOW’-ur) announced Monday he’s running for the western Michigan seat. The announcement came two days after Amash sent a series of tweets , concluding that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election reveals Trump “engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment.”

The 30-year-old Lower, of Greenville, says he made the announcement earlier than planned after Amash attacked Trump.

Lower calls himself a “pro-Trump, pro-life, pro-jobs, pro-Second Amendment, pro-family values Republican.”

Another Republican, Army National Guard veteran Tom Norton, announced last month he is running.

Amash was first elected in 2010 and overcame a 2014 primary challenge.

