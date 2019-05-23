Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mississippi city fires police officer charged in killing

May 23, 2019 12:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city has fired a police officer charged in the killing of a woman with whom he was romantically involved.

An Oxford Police Department spokesman confirmed Thursday to the Oxford Eagle that city aldermen met in closed session Tuesday night and fired Mathew Kinne (KIHN’-ee).

Kinne is charged with murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Dominique Clayton, who was found shot in the back of her head Sunday at her Oxford home. Kinne is white and Clayton was black. Her relatives say they were in a romantic relationship.

He remains jailed in a neighboring county.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Clayton’s mother, Bessie Clayton, expressed outrage Wednesday after a prosecutor told a judge that prosecutors and defense lawyers might agree next week on “reasonable” bail for Kinne. She said: “There is no justice for black people.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that a prosecutor, not a judge, mentioned the possibility of “reasonable” bail.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.