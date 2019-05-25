Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mississippi rep accused of punching wife issues statement

May 25, 2019 5:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi lawmaker accused of recently punching his wife has issued a statement, saying the incident has been misrepresented, although he did not say how so.

Authorities say state Rep. Doug McLeod was drunk and bloodied his wife’s nose after she didn’t undress quickly enough when he wanted to have sex.

According to separate statements from the couple, each referred to “many fabrications and misrepresentations” in the media about the May 18 incident. McLeod, a Republican from Lucedale, says he would address the allegations once “the process is complete.”

McLeod’s wife asked the public to “reserve judgment” and “respect our family and our family’s privacy.”

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The statements were first published in the George County Times .

McLeod, who represents George and Stone counties in south Mississippi, faces a simple assault charge.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.