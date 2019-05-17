Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Missouri AG ends probe of former Gov. Greitens’ use of staff

May 17, 2019 1:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s attorney general is closing an investigation into whether former Gov. Eric Greitens improperly used his office staff to work on his campaign’s social media accounts.

The Kansas City Star reports Eric Schmitt’s announcement on Thursday concludes what is believed to be the last investigation into alleged wrongdoing during Greitens’ administration. Greitens resigned last June amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.

Former Attorney General Josh Hawley, now a U.S. senator, began an investigation last year into whether taxpayer resources were illegally misused and whether Greitens and his staff violated Missouri’s open records laws.

Schmitt’s office said Thursday that the issue is closed. New Gov. Mike Parson’s office has signed agreements essentially promising that he and future governors will use best practices in using social media and email.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.