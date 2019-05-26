Listen Live Sports

Australia’s newly reelected prime minister names Cabinet

May 26, 2019 4:23 am
 
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Newly reelected Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison named his Cabinet on Sunday, a week after his conservative coalition won a surprise victory.

Morrison named Ken Wyatt as the indigenous affairs minister. Wyatt was the first indigenous man to become a federal government minister when he took on aged care in January 2017.

“Incredibly honoured to be the first Aboriginal Minister for Indigenous Australians,” Wyatt tweeted.

Morrison also announced that Marise Payne will be the women’s minister as well as foreign minister, the position she held in his previous government.

Payne is one of a record seven women in the Cabinet.

Josh Frydenberg and Mathias Cormann will stay in their posts of treasurer and finance minister, respectively.

