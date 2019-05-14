Listen Live Sports

Muslim lawmaker says his faith attacked at first town hall

May 14, 2019 1:14 pm
 
HERNDON, Va. (AP) — A newly elected Virginia state House delegate who is Muslim said he was harassed by protesters and asked how he planned to implement Sharia law at his first town hall.

Del. Ibraheem Samirah said he’s disappointed that the small group of protesters attacked his faith at a Saturday event in northern Virginia.

Samirah said protesters carried signs denouncing Sharia law and made pointed comment attacking his faith. He said the attacks were especially troubling because they came during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month marked by dawn to dusk fasting.

Samirah, a Democrat, won a special election earlier this year to represents a northern Virginia district.

Sharia is Islamic law, as derived from the Quran and the traditions of Islam.

