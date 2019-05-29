Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Myanmar issues arrest warrant for nationalist Buddhist monk

May 29, 2019 7:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A court in Myanmar has issued an arrest warrant for a Buddhist monk known for incendiary comments about the country’s Muslim minority and for criticism of the government.

The warrant issued in Yangon charges Wirathu with sedition for remarks he made on May 5 about the government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Police said Wednesday the warrant has been forwarded to Mandalay, where Wirathu’s monastery is.

Wirathu came to prominence in 2012 after deadly riots broke out between Buddhists and Muslims in the western state of Rakhine. He founded a nationalist organization, since disbanded, that was blamed for inciting violence against Muslims.

Under Myanmar law, Wirathu would have to be defrocked by Buddhist authorities before he could be arrested.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 2019 Intelligence Analytics Summit
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|31 A Market at the Crossroads
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.