Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

N Carolina man released after serving more than 40 years

May 23, 2019 7:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who served more than 40 years in prison for a shopkeeper’s slaying in a failed robbery attempt is heading home.

Attorney Theresa Newman of the Duke Wrongful Convictions Clinic says 81-year-old Charles Ray Finch was released Thursday from Greene Correctional Institution and was picked up by relatives and an attorney.

A federal judge in Raleigh ordered Finch’s release earlier Thursday. In January, an appeals court ruled that evidence casts doubt on Finch’s murder conviction.

Finch was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the death of Richard Holloman, who was shot inside his country store on Feb. 13, 1976. Finch had initially been sentenced to death. He has maintained he’s innocent.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Finch’s case was the first case handled by the Duke Wrongful Convictions Clinic.

___

This story has been corrected to say the appeals court ruling came in January, not last year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.