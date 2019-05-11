Listen Live Sports

N. Ireland: 2 charged over riot where journalist was killed

May 11, 2019 10:12 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Two men have appeared in court charged with rioting in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, on the night journalist Lyra McKee was shot and killed.

Prosecutors allege Paul McIntyre and Christopher Gillen are connected to the dissident paramilitary group the New IRA. The group, which opposes Northern Ireland’s peace process, says its members killed the 29-year-old McKee by accident while firing at police on April 18.

McIntyre and Gillen were charged with riot, petrol bomb offenses and the arson and hijacking of vehicles. Both men, who were arrested Thursday under terrorism legislation, were refused bail Saturday.

Police said they were concerned the suspects might attempt to intimidate witnesses or leave the country if they received bail.

The killing of McKee caused widespread shock and sparked a major police investigation.

