Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Nebraska police chief quits amid military service questions

May 22, 2019 8:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WISNER, Neb. (AP) — A northeast Nebraska police chief has resigned after questions were raised about what he said were years of service in the U.S. Marines.

The Wisner City Council voted Monday night to accept the resignation of Jeffery Treu.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that a Howard County sheriff’s deputy, a U.S. Navy veteran, had requested information about Treu from the National Personnel Records Center. A letter in response says the center is “unable to locate any information that would help us verify the veteran’s military service.”

Efforts by The Associated Press to reach Treu on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A retired U.S. Army soldier, Shannon Falk, says he talked to Treu and asked him directly whether he’d ever served in the military. Falk says Treu acknowledged that he had not.

___

Information from: Norfolk Daily News, http://www.norfolkdailynews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.