The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Nevada urges GOP to drop new push on nuclear waste dump

May 1, 2019 1:26 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nevada lawmakers want Republicans to end a renewed effort aimed at creating a national nuclear waste dump in the Nevada desert. The lawmakers say the ensuing political battle will only delay a permanent solution to the country’s nuclear waste storage problem.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee is debating legislation by its chairman, Sen. John Barrasso, that’s intended to revive the stalled plan for a nuclear waste site at Nevada’s Yucca Mountain.

The Wyoming Republican says his proposal would give Nevada a chance to present its arguments against hosting the waste site to an independent panel.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat, says pushing to create the repository at Yucca Mountain over the state’s objections will only waste decades and billions of dollars.

