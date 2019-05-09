Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New analysis: Trump deficits worse than promised

May 9, 2019 2:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new nonpartisan analysis says President Donald Trump’s budget plan would produce significantly larger budget deficits than promised when it was released in March, mostly because its estimates of economic growth are too rosy.

The Congressional Budget Office estimate says Trump’s budget, if enacted in its entirety, would produce deficits that would be $2.7 trillion greater over the coming decade than promised by the White House budget office.

CBO predicts deficits under Trump’s plan, which was criticized by both Democrats and Republicans, would total almost $10 trillion over 2020 through 2029. The administration promised deficits totaling $7.3 trillion.

The difference comes because Trump’s budget predicts economic growth averaging 2.9% over the coming decade while CBO estimates growth averaging 1.8% over that timeframe.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.