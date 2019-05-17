Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New money available for reclaiming old mines in Virginia

May 17, 2019 4:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a new round of grant money available to help reclaim abandoned coal mines in southwest Virginia.

Northam said Thursday that the state has $10 million available to help repurpose old mines and promote economic development.

It’s the third round of funding through a federal grant program that is administered by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.

The grants are financed by fees paid by the coal industry.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.