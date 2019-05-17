New money available for reclaiming old mines in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a new round of grant money available to help reclaim abandoned coal mines in southwest Virginia.

Northam said Thursday that the state has $10 million available to help repurpose old mines and promote economic development.

It’s the third round of funding through a federal grant program that is administered by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.

The grants are financed by fees paid by the coal industry.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.