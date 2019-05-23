Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

North Carolina Democrat in House race not for impeachment

May 23, 2019 1:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Democrat running for a still-vacant U.S. House election he seemed to lose last year before signs of ballot fraud were unearthed says he doesn’t favor impeachment hearings confronting President Donald Trump and believes the Iraq War wasn’t justified.

Dan McCready said in an Associated Press interview Thursday that he would work readily with Republicans and their priorities if he beats Republican state Sen. Dan Bishop in a September special election.

McCready avoided answering several questions directly, but the former Marine platoon leader in Iraq said the U.S. invaded that country for political reasons on shaky intelligence. Washington launched the invasion to capture weapons of mass destruction that were never found.

Trump recently sent an aircraft carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Middle East over unspecified threats from Iran.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.