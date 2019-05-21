Listen Live Sports

North Carolina Senate panel OKs bill for voter ID denial fix

May 21, 2019 2:10 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Altered rules on how North Carolina student and employee identification cards must be authenticated before they qualify as voter identification required for next year’s elections are advancing through the state legislature.

The Senate elections committee recommended on Tuesday bipartisan legislation already approved by the House, after the panel made slight changes.

The bill surfaced after photo IDs provided by many University of North Carolina system campuses failed to meet security standards set in a law last year to implement a constitutional amendment requiring ID to vote.

Without some changes, hundreds of state and local institutions can’t apply again to the State Board of Elections to have their IDs qualify for election use until 2021. The bill now heading to another Senate committee provides another chance to qualify by this fall.

