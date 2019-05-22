Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

North Carolina sheriff won’t stop school-day license checks

May 22, 2019 6:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The new sheriff in one of North Carolina’s most populated counties says he won’t quit doing traffic stops even though activists say they could be targeting immigrants for deportation.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers’s office released a statement on Tuesday saying he sympathizes with immigrant parents, but his job is keeping all citizens safe.

Advocates for immigrants had asked Rogers to halt license checks on weekday afternoons when parents are driving to pick up children from school.

But Rogers’s office says he won’t tell officers to stop doing their jobs at certain times of the day, because lawbreakers may be driving without a license.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He also says his office will follow state and federal law and no longer routinely holds inmates for immigration authorities without a warrant or deportation order.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.