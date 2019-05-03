Listen Live Sports

North Texas police fatally shoot motorist following chase

May 3, 2019 5:26 pm
 
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a motorist in suburban Dallas following a chase that led to a brief standoff.

Police say a Grand Prairie officer was attempting to stop a vehicle Thursday night for a traffic violation when the driver fled. He was identified as 37-year-old Jorge Albert Merino. The vehicle continued into nearby Cedar Hill where it came to an abrupt stop.

Merino was alone in the vehicle and displayed a handgun in a “threatening manner” that made officers fear for their lives, police said.

They then shot Merino, who died at the scene.

A gun was recovered there and the sheriff’s office is investigating whether Merino pointed it at police.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave. Grand Prairie police and the Dallas County district attorney’s office are investigating.

