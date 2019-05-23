Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Official says Pakistan to get Saudi oil on credit as of July

May 23, 2019 4:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says the much-anticipated Saudi oil will start flowing to Islamabad as of July, with payments deferred for three years.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh says the buy-now-pay-later deal with the kingdom, reached last October, will enable this cash-strapped Islamic nation to overcome a balance of payment crisis. Shaikh is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on finance and economic affairs,

Shaikh took to Twitter on Wednesday night, thanking Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for “activating the deferred payment for petroleum products” of $275 million per month. The value amounts to $3.2 billion per year.

The crown prince visited Pakistan in February.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia is a leading supplier of oil to Pakistan, which earlier this month reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $6 billion bailout.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.