Ohio asks US Supreme Court to stop redrawing of Congress map

May 10, 2019 1:31 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio attorney general has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the redrawing of a new congressional district map until the court can rule late next month on other states’ gerrymandering cases.

Friday’s filing was expected.

A panel of three federal judges in Cincinnati refused Thursday to grant Ohio a stay on its order that the state’s map be redrawn by June 14. The panel had ruled the map illegally favors Republicans over Democrats.

Attorney General Dave Yost says in the filing that the Supreme Court could overturn the panel’s decision or send it back for a further ruling. Yost also writes that a new map wouldn’t have to be drawn for the 2020 election until Sept. 19.

Democrats hope redrawn boundaries will help them gain U.S. House seats.

