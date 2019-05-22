Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma City Council approves settlement in canal death

May 22, 2019 7:23 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Council has approved a $175,000 settlement for the estate of a man who died after being electrocuted in an entertainment district canal.

The Oklahoman reports that the council voted Tuesday to settle a claim filed on behalf of the estate of 23-year-old Wesley W. Seeley of Tuttle.

Seeley was killed Sept. 30 when he fell into a canal in the Bricktown entertainment district and grabbed a lamp post to try and pull himself out. His estate alleged the city was negligent.

The council approved a separate $169,650 claim earlier this month filed by 31-year-old Brandon Gann of Van Buren, Arkansas, who was shocked while trying to rescue Seeley.

Work to replace the Bricktown Canal’s lighting system is planned for next year.

