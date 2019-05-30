Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistan army chief approves sentences for 3 for espionage

May 30, 2019 10:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says the country’s army chief has approved death sentences for a retired brigadier general and a private physician after they were court-martialed on charges of espionage and revealing classified information to foreign intelligence agencies.

Thursday’s statement says Qamar Javed Bajwa also approved life imprisonment for retired Lt. Gen. Javed Iqbal on the same charge.

It provided no further details about the nature of the violations of the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act under which the three men were separately court-martialed. It only said the three had been convicted on charges of espionage and divulging “sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security.”

Pakistan’s military rarely discloses such convictions, though it says the process of accountability within the army is very tough.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.