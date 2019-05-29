Listen Live Sports

Pakistani police arrest supporters of opposition party

May 29, 2019 11:39 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have arrested dozens of activists from an opposition party to prevent them from reaching the main office of an anti-graft body that is questioning the party’s leader about alleged corruption.

Several activists were beaten by police with batons during clashes Wednesday in Islamabad.

The violence erupted when about 200 supporters of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, marched toward the main building of the National Accountability Bureau to express solidarity with their leader, who faced questions there in connection with a corruption case.

Pakistani authorities have arrested several politicians and businessmen on corruption charges since Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power last year following the removal of Nawaz Sharif by the country’s top court — also over corruption allegations.

