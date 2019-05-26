Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Papua New Guinea prime minister resigns after 7 years

May 26, 2019 2:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (AP) — Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O’Neill has resigned after seven years on the job.

His announcement Sunday follows weeks of high profile defections from his government to the opposition.

O’Neill said in a news conference in the capital of Port Moresby that recent movements in parliament have shown a “need for change.”

He handed over his leadership to a former prime minister and current member of parliament, Sir Julius Chan.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

On Friday, one of O Neill’s key coalition allies abandoned him. The opposition bloc has since been saying it has 62 lawmakers in its camp, which would give it a majority in parliament.

The resignation will be formalized when O’Neill visits the governor-general, the official representative of Queen Elizabeth II.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.