Paris airport a yellow vest site in 25th week of protests

May 4, 2019 9:59 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Anti-government protesters marched in France on Saturday for a 25th straight week, and several dozen demonstrated at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport to denounce privatization plans.

The crowds at the yellow vest protests in Paris appeared thin as they got underway — in contrast to the thousands who joined the annual May Day march Wednesday, organized by labor unions, that was marked by violence.

Security was visibly lighter than for the May Day march. There were no reports of violence.

Demonstrations were also held in cities around France, including Nice and Marseille, the Alpine town of Chambery and in Lyon, where ecologists and yellow vest protesters joined forces.

The leaderless yellow vest movement sprang up in mid-November to oppose policies of President Emmanuel Macron seen as favoring the rich.

Macron responded last month with measures including tax cuts and plans to close France’s elite school for top civil servants, while defending his pro-business policies.

Three lists of yellow vest candidates are running in a May 26 election for France’s representatives to the European Union parliament.

