The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Pelosi being honored with JFK Profile in Courage Award

May 19, 2019 9:06 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being honored with the 2019 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

Pelosi is being recognized for her efforts to pass former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law and for helping Democrats reclaim control of the U.S. House during last year’s elections.

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the late president, calls the California Democrat “the most important woman in American political history.”

Kennedy said Pelosi, who has served in the House since 1987, “leads with strength, integrity and grace under pressure.”

The award is being presented to Pelosi in a Sunday evening ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

