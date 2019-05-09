Pence coming to Minnesota to plug trade with Mexico, Canada

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans two tour stops in Minnesota to talk about the stalled trade deal with Mexico and Canada. He’s likely to hear differing opinions on part of the plan to replace NAFTA.

Pence is scheduled to begin his day Thursday at a farmstead 10 miles east of Fargo, where some agriculture leaders plan to ask about lifting steel and aluminum tariffs. Farmers say the tariffs are hurting them and the chances of passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA,

Pence will then travel to St. Paul and a give a speech at Gerdau Ameristeel, one of the mills that the administration’s tariffs are meant to help.

U.S. Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, whose district includes the Minnesota Iron Range, says the USMCA does not pit farmers against steel workers.

