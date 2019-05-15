Listen Live Sports

Photos capture near-drowning of family on US-Mexico border

May 15, 2019 1:56 pm
 
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — New photos capture the dramatic rescue of a 7-year-old boy from Honduras who nearly drowned in the river separating the U.S. and Mexico until Border Patrol agents rescued him.

The San Antonio Express-News reported Wednesday on the rescue of four adults and five children who tried to cross the Rio Grande in inflatable children’s pools near Eagle Pass, Texas. The pools capsized. Agents pulled the group out of the water and eventually took them into custody.

The river is especially strong between Eagle Pass, Texas, and Piedras Negras, Mexico. An adult and three children were recently swept away trying to cross the river nearby; all four are presumed dead.

The Border Patrol made 99,000 apprehensions on the southern border just in April. Most were adults and children from Central America expected to seek asylum .

