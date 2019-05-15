Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Man killed after hitting Kentucky officer with car

May 15, 2019 4:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say they fatally shot a man who hit an officer with his vehicle.

Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told news outlets that officers were trying to stop a vehicle Wednesday morning in connection with an investigation of several business robberies.

Mitchell said the car hit an officer who was outside of his vehicle, then crashed into an officer’s car. He said a Louisville officer shot the man in his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Mitchell said the officer hit by the vehicle is expected to be OK. The man who was shot was the only person in his vehicle. He was not identified.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Mitchell said the department’s public integrity unit is investigating the incident.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.