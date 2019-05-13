Listen Live Sports

Correction: Pompeo story

May 13, 2019 9:47 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story May 12 about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting with European officials to discuss Iran, The Associated Press reported erroneously that he had canceled a stop in Berlin to fly to Iran. He flew to Iraq, not Iran.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Pompeo skips Moscow to meet with European officials on Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has changed the schedule for his latest trip to Europe, substituting a stop in Brussels for one in Moscow to discuss Iran and other issues with European officials

By MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has changed the schedule for his latest trip to Europe, substituting a stop in Brussels for one in Moscow to discuss Iran and other issues with European officials.

State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus says Pompeo, who departed Sunday night, is still expected to meet Tuesday in Sochi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The visit to Sochi will be Pompeo’s first to Russia as secretary of state.

Twice last week Pompeo changed his travel schedule at the last minute, also citing matters dealing with Iran. He cancelled a stop in Berlin to fly to Iraq, then canceled a stop in Greenland to fly home from London.

