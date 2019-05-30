Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Presidential hopeful Hickenlooper backs impeachment probe

May 30, 2019 10:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — Ex-Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has become the latest Democratic presidential hopeful to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Hickenlooper described himself Thursday as an “extreme moderate” but said special counsel Robert Mueller’s (MUHL’-urz) statement Wednesday spurred him to back an impeachment investigation.

On CNN’s “New Day,” Hickenlooper said Mueller “laid the responsibility clearly at the doorstep of Congress” and he thinks “we have to begin an impeachment inquiry.”

Hickenlooper said an inquiry may not lead to an impeachment vote and acknowledged the Republican-controlled Senate would never remove Trump if the Democratic-controlled House impeached him.

Advertisement

Democratic candidates Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER’-sten JIHL’-uh-brand) of New York had declined to push impeachment but backed the process after Mueller’s statement .

Trump has called Mueller’s Russia investigation a “witch hunt” and declared he “did nothing wrong.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.