Prosecutor to decide if police who shot kids can be charged

May 23, 2019 12:50 pm
 
HUGO, Oklahoma (AP) — A prosecutor is reviewing an investigative report to determine if two police officers who shot into a truck injuring three children and a robbery suspect in southeast Oklahoma should face criminal charges.

The Hugo police officers opened fire April 26, wounding 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith and the children, ages 5, 4 and 1.

District Attorney Mark Madoff says it will take him several weeks to review the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation report and determine whether detectives Billy Jenkins and Chad Allen committed crimes.

The bureau confirmed it sent the report to prosecutors but declined further comment.

Smith is charged with aggravated robbery and is being held in Choctaw County jail. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

Hugo Chief of Police John Bozeman hasn’t responded to emailed questions.

