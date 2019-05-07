Listen Live Sports

Prosecutors: Sheriff lied to FBI about jailing innocent man

May 7, 2019 6:36 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a South Carolina sheriff and two deputies were angered by someone videotaping a police investigation so they held in him jail for three days, created a fake police report, tried to destroy his cellphone and lied to the FBI.

Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood was indicted Tuesday along with Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse and sheriff’s Lt. Johnny Neal Jr.

Prosecutors say Underwood and his deputies did not like a man taping the aftermath of a police chase from his yard in Fort Lawn in November.

Court records did not list lawyers for the sheriff and his deputies.

Underwood has been sheriff in Chester County since 2013.

Underwood is the 12th South Carolina sheriff indicted or accused of criminal activity connected to their job in the past decade.

