The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Report: Qatar premier to travel to Saudi Arabia amid boycott

May 29, 2019 12:49 pm
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar’s prime minister will travel to Saudi Arabia for two summits in the kingdom, Al-Jazeera reported Wednesday, a visit that would mark the highest-level contact between the neighboring nations since a kingdom-led boycott of Doha began in 2017.

The decision by Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani comes after a letter from Saudi King Salman inviting the Qataris to the summits on recent attacks around the Persian Gulf that the U.S. attributes to Iran, and a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

It remains unclear what such a trip could mean for the ongoing boycott, part of a political dispute between Qatar and four Arab nations — Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

However, the trip comes after efforts by the U.S. and Western powers to mend the split largely have gone nowhere. Heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran also have seen American officials increasingly call for Gulf Arab nations to band together.

Al-Jazeera reported the news Wednesday night citing what it described as a “high-level source.”

