Government News
 
Reporter detained while covering Connecticut demonstration

May 10, 2019 10:12 am
 
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A reporter with Hearst Connecticut Media was briefly detained while covering a demonstration on the anniversary of a police shooting.

The Connecticut Post reports that Tara O’Neill was handcuffed by Bridgeport police Thursday night, held for about 30 minutes, and released without being charged.

O’Neill was covering a demonstration marking the two-year anniversary of the shooting that killed 15-year-old Jayson Negron.

O’Neill was observing from a sidewalk when police ordered everyone off the street.

The newspaper says O’Neill identified herself to officers as a member of the media.

Matt DeRienzo is vice president of news and digital content for Hearst Connecticut Media. He said the reporter’s detention is extremely troubling.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said he urged the police chief to consider the reporter not part of the protest.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

