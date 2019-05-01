Listen Live Sports

Republican seen as Democrat tool loses bid for GOP data

May 1, 2019 12:37 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge says there’s little likelihood that a candidate for the Republican nomination in a still-vacant North Carolina congressional seat will succeed in suing the GOP for access to internal party data and debate stages.

Candidate Chris Anglin of Raleigh said Wake County Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway decided Tuesday he won’t order the state Republican Party to treat Anglin the same as nine other GOP candidates in the 9th Congressional District field.

Anglin has been barred from participating in Republican events ahead of the May 14 GOP primary.

Republicans call Anglin a Democratic plant who cost them a seat on the state’s top court last year. He was a registered Democrat before running as a Republican against a GOP incumbent, splitting the vote and helping a Democrat win.

