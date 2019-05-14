Listen Live Sports

Senate backs Trump judicial pick who disparaged Obama

May 14, 2019 4:44 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed a new federal judge in Eastern Texas, despite comments he made disparaging former President Barack Obama.

Lawyer Michael Truncale was confirmed, 49-46, on Tuesday. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote against President Donald Trump’s nominee.

Romney said in a statement that his “no” vote was not a matter of qualifications or politics, but because of Truncale’s 2011 comments in which he called Obama an “un-American imposter.”

Romney, who lost to Obama in the 2012 presidential race, called the comments “particularly disparaging” and said that “as the (former) Republican nominee for president, I just couldn’t subscribe to that in a federal judge.”

Truncale told the Senate Judiciary Committee he was “merely expressing frustration” at what he perceived as Obama’s lack of overt patriotism.

