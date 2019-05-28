Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man who scammed Alabama town pleads guilty to theft

May 28, 2019 12:01 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A man already sentenced to federal prison in a $2 million scam pleaded guilty Tuesday to an additional charge in state court, capping an odd saga that took in an entire Alabama town.

Kyle Sandler, his hands cuffed and wearing a yellow jail uniform, stood before Circuit Judge Christopher Hughes trembling as he pleaded guilty to a state theft charge.

Speaking softly, Sandler apologized to the east Alabama town of Opelika (Oh-puh-LIE-kuh), where he previously admitted cheating dozens of people with promises of riches from high-tech businesses.

“I’d really like to do something to pay the town back,” said Sandler, 43.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

A federal judge already has sentenced Sandler to more than five years in prison, and the state case doesn’t automatically add more time unless Sandler violates his probation once he’s free.

The theft charge, involving a bad check of more than $2,500 that was taken out on an area bank, involved only a small piece of a scam that authorities described as massive.

Sandler founded a business called The Round House in 2014 and lured in investors while portraying himself as a wealthy former Google executive.

He raised his profile by aligning himself with internet security pioneer John McAfee and promoting the idea of an area teen who came up with an idea for a first aid vending machine.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said it was good to have the case behind the community.

“He is among the worst type of criminals,” Hughes said outside of court. “It’s theft but he committed that through trust. He took in money from people that he knew, people he lied to and people who trusted him to be a good steward of their money and their investments.”

Sandler asked the judge to require him to perform 500 hours of community service in Opelika following his release from prison, but Hughes refused.

The judge said such work “would be a good gesture” that Sandler could do on his own, but he added there was no point in adding it to his sentence officially.

Sandler pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges involving the overall scheme.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 2019 Intelligence Analytics Summit
5|31 A Market at the Crossroads
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy landing craft enters the well deck of transport dock ship

Today in History

1922: Former President Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

Get our daily newsletter.