The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Some TSA employees are being sent to the US-Mexico border

May 15, 2019 8:08 pm
 
The Trump administration is starting to send hundreds of Transportation Security Administration employees to the U.S.-Mexico border to help handle the flow of migrants.

The TSA said Wednesday it’s supporting a Homeland Security Department effort, and the shift will affect less than 1% of its 60,000 employees.

The agency says it’s minimizing the impact on travel, but an airline labor group is objecting.

The Association of Flight Attendants says diverting federal air marshals and other TSA workers to the border hurts airport security. The union says, “Aviation security should not be undermined for any reason.”

An agency official says about 100 TSA employees are already in the process of shifting to the border.

TSA says it is soliciting volunteers from its entire workforce, which includes about 45,000 airport screeners.

