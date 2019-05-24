Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
South Africa’s Zuma must wait 3 months for court decision

May 24, 2019 7:57 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma will hear in three months’ time whether corruption and other charges against him might be dropped.

Pietermaritzburg High Court judges have reserved judgment on his application for a permanent stay of prosecution. No date was announced.

Zuma was president from 2009 until 2018, when his African National Congress party forced him to resign amid corruption allegations.

He is accused of receiving bribes related to a 1999 arms deal. The charges were raised more than a decade ago and later withdrawn, then reinstated after a court ruled there were sufficient grounds to bring him to trial.

Zuma asserts that his case has been prejudiced by long delays.

The prosecution says his legal maneuvering caused delays and there are no justifiable reasons to halt his prosecution.

