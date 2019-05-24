Listen Live Sports

Speaker calls for removal of Civil War plaque in Statehouse

May 24, 2019 11:06 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The speaker of Maryland’s House of Delegates has called for the removal of a Statehouse plaque that honors the Civil War’s Union and Confederate soldiers.

Speaker Adrienne A. Jones said Thursday that the plaque “sympathizes with Confederate motivations and memorializes Confederate soldiers.”

The Democrat shared her concerns in a letter to the State House Trust, which oversees alterations to the capital building.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the plaque features the American flag and the Confederate flag crossed over the words, “Maryland Remembers.”

The plaque says its purpose is to ensure that Maryland remembers the “nearly 63,000 native sons who served in the Union forces and the more than 22,000 in those of the Confederacy.”

Jones sits on the State House Trust. It would need to approve the plaque’s removal.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

